Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target for the company.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

