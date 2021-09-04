Landbox Market Cap Tops $527,800.51 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $527,800.51 and approximately $270,727.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00156893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00189966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.59 or 0.07750820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.04 or 0.99820362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.60 or 0.00988516 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.