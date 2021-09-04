Lee Financial Co Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

