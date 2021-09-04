Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading Down 37%

Shares of Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) dropped 37% on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.57 and last traded at 0.63. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.76.

About Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

