Lethean Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $916,015.23 and approximately $212.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.81 or 0.07737501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.38 or 0.00425300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01416545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00138138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00732043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00607618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00400405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

