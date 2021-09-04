Lido DAO Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $181.45 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $123.45 million and approximately $181.45 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $5.03 or 0.00010020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00139380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00183670 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.07871499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,166.37 or 0.99920967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00994928 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

