Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Trading Down 5.6%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 143,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 376,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Life On Earth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFER)

Life on Earth, Inc is a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

