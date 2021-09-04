LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post $8.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.15 million and the highest is $8.17 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $38.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.29 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

