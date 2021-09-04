Lightstreams Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,736.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $5,736.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00123871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00178124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00801043 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.