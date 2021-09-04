Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 91,317.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Lincoln Electric worth $60,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $136.38 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

