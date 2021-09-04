Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

