LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $2.05 million and $35,252.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00800181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048177 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

