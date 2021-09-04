Linker Coin Hits Market Cap of $9.56 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $136,346.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00797833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047338 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

