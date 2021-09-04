LinkEye (LET) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $440,140.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

