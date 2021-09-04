LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $16.47 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $43,085.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

