Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $682,416.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Liquity has a market cap of $56.14 million and $682,416.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $5.92 or 0.00011874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,486,015 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

