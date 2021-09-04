Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Hits $51.95 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Lisk has a market cap of $556.96 million and approximately $51.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00008653 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060223 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00028486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002306 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.