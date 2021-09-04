Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 22% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $1,484.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,481.41 or 0.99581629 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 738,745,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

