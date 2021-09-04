Litecoin Plus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $125,018.50 and approximately $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,144.33 or 1.00446151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.