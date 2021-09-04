Litentry (LIT) Market Capitalization Hits $143.20 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Litentry has a total market cap of $143.20 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00010713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,655,201 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

