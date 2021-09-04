Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.48% of Lithia Motors worth $43,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

NYSE:LAD opened at $325.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

