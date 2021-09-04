Lithium Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.35 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and $8.67 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00146136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00193193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.46 or 0.07869555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.39 or 1.00521018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.01001277 BTC.

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,024,384 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

