Lobstex Market Capitalization Reaches $1.50 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $853,672.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,448,134 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars.

