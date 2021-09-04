Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $399.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

