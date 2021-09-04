Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,869.99 or 0.07759852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00431632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.24 or 0.01414111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00137771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00628378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00607489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00385005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

