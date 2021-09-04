Loopring (LRC) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $665.28 million and $85.90 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,778,657 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

