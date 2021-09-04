Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 16,200 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Eargo worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Eargo stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $785.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

