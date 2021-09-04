Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 74,533 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 219.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $593.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

