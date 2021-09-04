Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $907,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GIC stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

