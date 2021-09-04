Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,761 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

