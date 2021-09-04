Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,876 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.77. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

