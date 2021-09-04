Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 42.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $336.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.