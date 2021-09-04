Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,331 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Tenneco worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 433,888 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

