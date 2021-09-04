Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.