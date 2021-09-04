Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

