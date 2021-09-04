Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,006 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of The Lovesac worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $802.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

