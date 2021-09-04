Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $261.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

