Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

