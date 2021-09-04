Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,858 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.