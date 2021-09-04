Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $50.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

