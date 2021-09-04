Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,755 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Big Lots worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIG opened at $47.80 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

