Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

