Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 72.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 272,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a PE ratio of -22.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at $48,854,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock valued at $167,332,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

