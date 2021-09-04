Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $357.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

