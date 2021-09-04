Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of HCI Group worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $921.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

