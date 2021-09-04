Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 31,328 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.