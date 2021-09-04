Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 62,300 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BDSI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

