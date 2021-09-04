Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 65,956 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Energy Recovery worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

ERII opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

