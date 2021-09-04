Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 69,822 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,822 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.89 and its 200 day moving average is $274.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.