Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 85,409 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 85,409 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,737 shares of company stock worth $5,534,092. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

